Temporary closure on Knollwood starts May 28

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Highway 105A will continue its construction project with a new phase starting Tuesday, May 28.

Northbound Knollwood between Highway 105 and the roundabout will be temporarily closed at Highway 105 for two weeks for a storm drain installation.

During the two weeks, all traffic needing to access businesses and Monument Academy will need to do so from north of Knollwood. Motorists can take Woodmoor Drive north to Lake Woodmoor Drive heading east, then south on Knollwood to access Village Ridge Point.

The intersection of Lake Woodmoor Drive and Highway 105 will remain closed until further notice.

Future plans for the area include another phase of the Highway 105 project. Starting in late June/July 2024, the project will shift traffic traveling in both directions to the north side of the highway. The change will remain for the remainder of the project until the planned full opening in spring 2025.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.