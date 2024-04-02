Second temporary passage clears way for more smaller vessels past Key Bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE -- A second temporary passage was cleared Tuesday for commercial and essential ships in the Patapsco River following the collapse of the Key Bridge, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said.

The 14-foot channel along the south of the disaster site will allow marine vessels access to the Port of Baltimore. An 11-foot channel, 264-feet wide, opened on Monday on the northeast side.

A fuel barge and scrap barge already made way through the passageway.

"I'm thankful that only after a week after the collapse, we have pathways and channels so commercial traffic can now move through," Moore said.

The governor said larger ships need at least 35 feet of depth, and at least 700-feet wide, to move through to the Port of Baltimore, and where the Dali crashed into the bridge is at a depth of 50 feet.

"We are still along way from getting the size and commercial back to where it was before the collapse," Moore said.

The Tugboat Crystal Coast, pushing a fuel barge, was the first vessel Monday to move through the temporary alternate channel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It's headed to Dover Air Force Base with jet fuel.

"Today was an important milestone in the process of beginning to pull the wreckage out, beginning to open channels. We know we still have work to do," Moore said.

A deeper third channel is in the works that would require up to 25 feet of depth to operate, but more debris surrounding the striking ship, the Dali, needs to be removed.

"I anticipate smaller draft commercial vessels, maybe some small tugs in the next few days," U.S. Coast Guard Captain David O'Connell said. "That's that 13 to 14 foot draft, but that unfortunately, that's not a lot of vessels. But it certainly is a start on our way to phase three, which will hopefully get us to 20 to 25 foot draft and that would be a lot more commercial vessels."

In a complexly woven case, Moore says untangling the mangled mess of debris remains dangerous.

"We're talking about a situation where a portion of the bridge beneath the water has been described by Unified Command as 'chaotic wreckage,'" Moore said. "Every time someone goes into the water, they are taking a risk. Every time we move a piece of the structure, the situation could become even more dangerous. We have to move fast but we cannot be careless."

Debris removal continues

The Unified Response team is continuing the difficult job of cutting away pieces of what remains of the Key Bridge, which collapsed when it was struck by a cargo ship last week.

A 350-ton chunk of steel was expected to be removed Monday evening, but lightning was a concern.

"What we're finding is it is more complicated than we hoped for initially," said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, describing the challenges.

A 200-ton piece of the bridge was removed from the crash site Saturday.

"This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the Port of Baltimore," O'Connell said. "By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore."

This action is part of a phased approach to opening the main channel, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's office.

The channel will be marked with government-lighted aids to navigation and will have a controlling depth of 11 feet, a 264-foot horizontal clearance, and a vertical clearance of 96 feet.

The current 2,000-yard safety zone around the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains in effect and is intended to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment. No vessel or person will be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the COTP or a designated representative, the mayor's office said.

A survey is also underway to determine how hard the ground is around the Dali to help come up with a strategy for removal.

The Unified Command is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police, and business consultant Witt O'Brien's, which is representing Synergy Marine, the Singapore company that managed the striking ship.

The governor's office tells WJZ the cleanup effort at the wreckage site of the Key Bridge will be a "round-the-clock" effort until the Port of Baltimore is back open.

Gov. Wes Moore also said the effort "is going to be a long road."

"It's a very complex operation, but movement is happening," Moore said on "CNN Sunday Morning."

Moore said the priorities are recovering the four remaining victims, clearing the channel to open vessel traffic for the port, and supporting to those impacted by the disaster.

State and federal organizations are already working to provide economic assistance to individuals and small businesses that have been impacted by the collapse.

The governor said that while there's an urgency to move fast, crews have to be cautious.

"We're talking about tons of steel that is mangled and cantilevered. We're talking about water that is so murky and so filled with debris that divers cannot see any more than a foot or two in front of them," Moore explained.

Tradepoint Atlantic takes cargo to assist Port of Baltimore

Tradepoint Atlantic is taking redirected cargo to assist the Port of Baltimore until the channels are cleared for all vessels.

Its marine terminal is accepting previously scheduled arrivals, while also providing additional capacity for redirected cargo.

Tradepoint Atlantic officials say they are "committed to accepting redirected cargo to help maintain the supply chain and re-establish commercial activity."

Over the next two weeks, six regularly scheduled roll-on/roll-off (Ro/Ro) vessels and an additional nine redirected vessels will arrive at the Tradepoint's terminal. During that time, 10,000 automobiles will be unloaded and processed utilizing ILA's Local 333.

A five acre facility has been cleared at TPA to store and process recovered bridge material.

Four bodies unrecovered, aid sought for impacted workers

Eight people, part of a construction crew filling potholes, were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two were rescued, two bodies have been recovered, and four remain missing and are presumed dead.

Moore says divers have not been able to go back into the water to search for the missing construction workers because of the weather and all the debris.

So far, four of the victims have been identified.

"My focus is on making sure these families are getting the comfort and the closure that they need, making sure that our first responders are getting the supports that they need, making sure that we can get these channels open and making sure that we can get this Key Bridge rebuilt," Moore said.

On the CBS News broadcast "Face the Nation" Sunday, Scott said he plans to meet with labor leaders and workers at the Port of Baltimore on Monday to discuss ways to support them while traffic in and out of the port is closed.

"To talk about what kind of other supports that they need while we all wrap our heads around and figure out how we can support them and keep as much commerce flowing as possible," Scott said. "This is going to be a long road. This is not going to be a sprint."

Maryland lawmakers are drafting emergency legislation for income replacement to assist thousands of Port of Baltimore workers impacted by the disruption.

President Biden to visit Baltimore

President Joe Biden is set to visit Baltimore on Friday, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The announcement follows Biden's vow last week to visit Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The president also said he believes the federal government should pay for the bridge reconstruction.

Cruise lines redirected



Meanwhile, cruisegoers, including Zach Ocanas, are back in Maryland.

Ocanas left on a carnival cruise a week ago. With the channel closed, his ship had to dock in Norfolk Sunday morning, and passengers took a four-hour bus trip back to Baltimore.

Ocanas caught a ride with a family member who lives locally.

"We were like super on time," Ocanas said. "And they had like buses like waiting outside, like there was just a massive bus ready. All the Carnival staff was like ready to go and they had local police ready to go to kind of guide us to the buses and everything."

The Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas was set to leave out of Baltimore on Thursday, but will now leave out of Norfolk.

If you find debris, call the hotline at 410-205-6625.

