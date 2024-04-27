Temporary beacon lit at Cape Hatteras as part of restoration work

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — An iconic North Carolina lighthouse is getting a makeover.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, known for its black and white spiraling paint and red brick base, is covered with scaffolding as an 18-month restoration project is underway.

The project includes landscape improvements like expanded walkways, better viewsheds and more historical signage. It is also bringing new life to the lighthouse itself, which is the tallest traditional lighthouse in the country.

Top of mind this week is the placement of a temporary beacon which is being lit for the first time Thursday night.

The temporary source of light will be visible for 18 miles and will flash every 7.5 seconds, according to contractor on the project, Stone and Lime Historic Restoration Services.

Days after the temporary beacon is set, the U.S. Coast Guard plans to dissemble and remove the current beacon. This beacon has illuminated Cape Hatteras for the past 52 years.

Photo of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse’s lantern room and current beacon.

U.S. Coast Guard approved temporary beacon attached to Cape Hatteras Lighthouse scaffolding.

What will eventually sit atop the lighthouse once restoration work has been completed is a replica of its original first-order Fresnel lens. The replica lens will be the same size and overall appearance as the original, but LED lights will be used inside the lens, according to the National Park Service.

The below photo shows what the original Cape Hatteras Lighthouse beacon looked like and what the new lens to be later installed inside the lighthouse’s lantern room will replicate.

Photo courtesy Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

In several other key ways, the restoration plan was crafted to restore some of the lighthouse’s original look and feel while also freshening up other areas like the exterior paint and some of the iron that has been weathered by the salty sea air.

For a clearer picture and full list of all the improvements being accomplished with this restoration project at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, see the latest update from the National Park Service. You can also track the progress through the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Facebook.

