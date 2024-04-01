Temporary alternate channel to pass commercially essential vessels around Key Bridge cleanup

Officials are planning to resume limited maritime traffic around the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The captain of the port is preparing to establish a temporary alternate channel on the northeast side of the main channel for commercially essential vessels, according to a news release Sunday night from the Unified Command.

“This will mark an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore,” Coast Guard Capt. David O’Connell, the federal on-scene coordinator of the Key Bridge Response 2024, said in the release. “By opening this alternate route, we will support the flow of marine traffic into Baltimore.”

Officials did not immediately respond to a question about when the channel would open.

Vessel traffic to and from the Port of Baltimore’s numerous terminals has been blocked since early Tuesday, when the bridge was struck by a freighter and crumbled, killing six people. Two bodies were recovered while four more people are presumed dead.

Workers began removing parts of the bridge Sunday.

According to the release, the temporary channel will be marked with government-lighted aids to navigation and will have a controlling depth of 11 feet, a 264-foot horizontal clearance, and vertical clearance of 96 feet.

Meanwhile, a 2,000-yard safety zone around the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains in effect to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment.

No vessel or person will be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the port captain or a designated representative. The captain will issue a broadcast notice to mariners (BNM) via VHF-FM marine Channel 16. Mariners are requested to monitor the VHF channel for the latest information.

Members of the public may not enter the safety zone unless authorized by the captain or a designated representative. Those in the safety zone must comply with all lawful orders or directions given to them.

The joint command, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police, and officials representing the cargo ship’s owner and manager, also established a debris hotline Sunday. Anyone who encounters any debris from the Key Bridge or the cargo ship the Dali can call 410-205-6625.