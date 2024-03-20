Templeton animal clinic under construction after alleged drunk driver hit the building

After Nygard's Veterinary Clinic in Templeton was hit by an alleged drunk driver, neighbors, friends and family have come together to help Dr. Cheryl Nygard rebuild her clinic.

On Tuesday, March 12 at 8:29 p.m., the Templeton Police Department got numerous calls reporting that a dark-colored SUV had crashed into Nygard's Veterinary Clinic at 461 Patriots Road in Templeton, according to the police dispatch report. The report also states that callers reported seeing the vehicle leave the scene and drive toward East Templeton on Patriots Road.

Fortunately, Nygard said no one was in the building during the crash. She said her four hospital cats living in the clinic were there, but none were injured.

Dr. Cheryl Nygard said after the car crash that destroyed major parts of her clinic, many neighbors have supported her through this difficult time. She said she is grateful for all the support that her neighbors, friends, family and community have given her.

"Right where the car went through is where I sit at my desk, and I could've been killed," she said. "My desk is an old, sturdy metal desk, and now it's in six or seven pieces."

Nygard has served the North Central Massachusetts community as a single practitioner veterinarian since 1991 from the 461 Patriots Road building. She said she has been a veterinarian for over 40 years in the region.

Neighbors taking care of neighbors

Early the next day, Nygard said she found a business card on her clinic door from C.M. Chartier Contracting with small handwritten print that said, "Call me if you need any help with repairs." She said within 10 minutes of her call, they immediately sealed up the giant car-shaped hole.

"Neighbors are looking out for each other," she said. "After a long day of phone calls and making decisions, it feels good when someone brings you supper because you can't think of it."

Nygard's laboratory, office and equipment — from her microscope to her weight scale — were destroyed in the accident. She said her filing room was also destroyed, so thousands of medical, financial and patient records are currently misplaced. She said the metal filling cabinets were so dented from the crash they had to use a crowbar to open them.

When will the clinic reopen?

Now, Nygard is picking up the pieces of what is left of her clinic and hopes to get back to serving her clients and the community soon. She said she is only filling prescriptions for her patients but hopes to start seeing them by next week.

She said the repairs on the clinic building will be completed within two to three months if everything goes perfectly.

Nygard said she is preparing to work out of a trailer parked behind her clinic while repairs are being made. She said it is important to have a place to see her patients and give full service during the spring, so the trailer should be ready by next week.

Nygard said she is thankful she has insurance, which will cover the cost of rebuilding, but there are some everyday costs that she is currently paying out of pocket.

Friends and family have created a gofundme.com page to collect donations so Nygard can cover the cost of preparing the trailer as her temporary clinic so she can start services again. The donation page was created two days ago with the goal of $30,000, and so far, over $5,000 has been donated.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Nygard's Veterinary Clinic in Templeton damaged by alleged drunk driver