Temple Student Found Brutally Murdered After Leaving Bar With Suspect

A 22-year-old Temple University student was reportedly found brutally murdered Saturday after leaving a Philadelphia bar with her suspected killer, reports said.

Jenna Burleigh, a junior at the university, was reported missing Friday after disappearing from a popular bar near the school’s campus on Thursday around 2 a.m.

Burleigh’s body was found Saturday at a house 140 miles north of Philadelphia. A former Temple student, 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and other crimes in connection with Burleigh’s death.

The home where her body was found reportedly belongs to Hupperterz's grandmother. Police believe Burleigh was killed in Philadelphia and then taken to the Wayne County property.

Police found blood, large quantities of drugs and money in Hupperterz’s Philadelphia home which sits around the corner from Pub Webb, a bar where Burleigh apparently met her suspected killer for the first time, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The 22-year-old was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the bar and walking with Hupperterz to his apartment. A police source told the Philadelphia Inquirer that a neighbor heard screams coming from the apartment around 4 a.m.

Police said Hupperterz allegedly confessed to “elements of the crime.”

“Our Beautiful Angel Jenna is now in Heaven,” Burleigh’s father, Edward, posted Saturday evening on Facebook. “Now I know for sure that you can have a ‘broken heart’ RIP honey.”.

Police said the killing did not seem to be premeditated.

Friends who knew Burleigh took to Twitter to express their heartache at the news.

Jenna Burleigh had a huge impact on my life. She was one of the first friends I made in high school. She always told me she loved me. — matty, please (@MattyPea_) September 2, 2017

Jenna was electric to be around, a smart girl who truly cared about others. Anyone who met her for one second will feel the void of her loss — Marxo Kream (@PeacheyNicholas) September 2, 2017

Temple University President Richard Englert said Burleigh transferred from Montgomery County Community College a week prior to her death and was set to study film and media arts.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Jenna’s family and her classmates, both here at Temple and at Montgomery County Community College,” Englert said in a statement.

