Temple Fire and Rescue #6 pushes in a new truck

Steve Burns, the ousted founder, chairman and CEO of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors, has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over misleading investors about demand for the company's flagship all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, Burns consented to a permanent injunction, the fine and other stipulations in the agreement, according to the SEC. The SEC charged Lordstown Motors in February 2024 with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck.