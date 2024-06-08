As the temperatures throughout the Midwest remain well below normal through Thursday, the heat arrives beginning June 13

TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

Valid June 13 through June 21, 2024









FORECAST TOTAL RAINFALL THROUGH JUNE 14

A tropical flow over the Gulf of Mexico into Florida will provide plenty of rainfall over the next week

MONDAY FORECAST HIGHS—HOW FAR FROM NORMAL?

The coolest weather of the next 7 days is expected to occur on Monday when highs may struggle to reach 70° in Chicago. Much of the Midwest will see temperatures well below normal while the heat is confined to areas out west.





FORECAST TEMPERATURE ANOMALY THROUGH JUNE 13

Temperatures to average modestly below normal overall across the Midwest through June 13, but a pattern change follows and should allow summerlike warmth to return afterwards





CLICK TO ENLARGE

