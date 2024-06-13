Temperatures to soar into the 90s in Akron by Monday with no relief in sight

The National Weather Service says a heat wave is expected to arrive in northern Ohio starting on Sunday.

Things are about to significantly heat up.

The official start of summer is still a week off, but it is about to feel a lot like late July.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are going to slowly rise in northern Ohio and become downright uncomfortable.

Highs will be in the 80s by Saturday and continue to climb each day well into the 90s by Monday.

Dining with a view: Savor the summer with these 10 waterfront restaurants in Greater Akron

The heat index − the so-called real feel temperature − will make it seem like it is 100 degrees.

This could pose problems for those without access to air conditioning or sensitive to extreme temperatures and air quality issues.

And this expected heat wave is going to stick around for a while.

The weather service says a high pressure system will "hold its grip" on the region into the foreseeable future with little chance of rain or relief after a few showers move through on Friday.

What's the forecast?

Thursday afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Check Akron weather hourly

Need to know weather conditions by the hour? Make sure to check out our weather page here.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Heat wave coming to Akron and Canton, Weather Service says