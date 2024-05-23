Temperatures rise in Central Florida going into Memorial Day weekend

Central Florida keeps getting hotter.

After seeing highs in the lower 90s on Wednesday, we will see highs in the mid-90s on Thursday.

Our area will experience temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s over the holiday weekend and near 100 degrees on Memorial Day.

Rain chances will remain low overall for our area.

We will only see a slight chance for pop-up rain and showers over the next 5 days.

Our next best chance to see rain and storms will be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

