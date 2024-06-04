Temperatures to reach over 100 in parts of San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — California’s first big warm up of the year is here. Inland areas across the state and southwestern U.S. can expect to see triple digits this week with heat alerts in place.

Weather anchor Megan Healy says excessive heat alerts are in place for the middle to second half of the work week as a ridge of high pressure expands from the southeast.

On Tuesday, daytime highs will be in the upper 60s along the coast, mid 70s for valley areas, upper 80s for mountains and 102 degrees for the deserts.

San Diego County deserts will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday as daytime temperatures are expected to reach near 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service reports the low deserts can expect temperatures in the highs between 100 to 113 degrees through Friday, while the high deserts can expect highs from 99 to 103 degrees.

Friday is expected be the hottest day of the week.

Temperatures to reach over 100 in parts of San Diego County this week (FOX 5/KUSI)

Healy says the marine layer will moderate temperatures along the coastline, but 5 to 10 miles inland will feel warmer than normal as well.

Beach communities can expect clouds in the mornings and evenings that give way to the afternoon sun.

In anticipation of the warmer temperatures, San Diego County opened its annual Cool Zones program. Part of the program, older adults, people with disabilities and people with health concerns can visit free, air-conditioned Cool Zone sites to escape the heat.

Those in need can visit Cool Zone sites at the county’s 33 branch libraries, community centers and other locations across the county, through October 31. View a full list of 2024 Cool Zone sites online here.

In addition to the Cool Zone sites, San Diego County and San Diego Gas & Electric partner to provide free electric fans to eligible older or disabled people living on limited incomes.

To learn more about the Cool Zone fan program or to request a fan, call 2-1-1 or visit coolzones.org to complete a fan eligibility survey.

Because these are some of the hottest temperatures felt so far this year, our bodies might have a difficult time acclimating to summer heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, keep pets indoors and avoid too much time in the heat.

