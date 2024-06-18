Temperatures pushing 90 degrees and beyond expected later this week

Jun. 18—bluefield — Forecasters are urging the public to be cautious because even though regional temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-80s through much of the week, they could climb to near 90 degrees and beyond by Friday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. predicted high temperatures in the mid-80s until Thursday in the Bluefield area, then climbing to 88 on Friday and a possible high of 90 degrees on Saturday.

The Blacksburg, Va. weather center posted a hazardous weather outlook Monday for Mercer, Monroe, Wyoming and Summers counties. The outlook included Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Buchanan and Wythe counties in Virginia.

In McDowell County, high temperatures up to 94 degrees were forecasted for Friday and Saturday by the National Weather Service in Charleston. High temperatures are expected further north in Raleigh County as well.

The National Weather Service in Charleston predicted a high of 87 degrees today for the Beckley area. A high of 86 was forecasted for Wednesday, Juneteenth and 89 degrees on Thursday, West Virginia Day. Temperatures continue to climb Friday with a high of 91 degrees.

Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming counties in West Virginia were also under a hazardous weather outlook Monday warning the public about a prolonged period of hot weather this week.

Hazardous weather outlooks posted by both the Blacksburg, Va. and the Charleston weather centers warned the public about heat-related health risks. People were urged to take safety precautions including staying hydrated, taking breaks in shade or air conditioning and watching for signs of heat stress.

Various factors were driving the above-average temperatures for late spring. The normal average temperature for June 17 would be a high of 76 degrees for Bluefield, said meteorologist Dennis Sleighter with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

"We are under a very persistent building area of high pressure across the eastern portion of the United States," Sleighter said.

Air that is "sinking" in the high pressure area tends to have a warming effect, he said.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be the hottest days of the current heat spell.

"Monday and Tuesday are still not cool by any means, but the temperatures will be closer to 80," Sleighter said.

Thursday is the first day of summer.

Summer's impending arrival and the possibility of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher is significant for the city of Bluefield and the town of Bluefield, Va. Since 1938, free lemonade has been served in the city and neighboring town whenever the official temperature recorded by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. reaches 90 degrees or higher. The temperature is recorded at the Mercer County Airport.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias is watching the official temperatures, according to chamber CEO and president Jeff Disibbio

If the official temperature reaches 90 degrees, new locations for serving free lemonade will be announced due to the ongoing demolition project in downtown Bluefield, he said. The chamber would need several days to prepare for distributing lemonade.

In 1939, the late Bluefield Chamber of Commerce manager Eddie Steele created the free lemonade promotion to capitalize on usually mild summers which led to Bluefield being known as "Nature's Air-Conditioned City." The first free lemonade was served in 1941.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com