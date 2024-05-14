Temperatures to possibly reach 100 degrees in the Sacramento Valley

(FOX40.COM) — Heat could be on the way, as temperatures in the central Sacramento Valley may reach triple digits this week.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will gradually increase in the next few days with the hottest temperatures expected to happen in the middle of the week.

The NWS issued a moderate heat risk for portions of Northern California from Sacramento to Redding due to the rising temperatures. Moderate heat risk is a caution for people of heat-sensitive groups, especially those without any effective cooling or proper hydration.

Live Weather & Maps

•Live Weather Radar

•Weather News

•Weather Email Alerts

•Live Traffic Map

Where temperatures could reach 100 in Northern California

According to the NWS, the city of Willows has a 76% probability of reaching triple digits on Wednesday.

Willows is expected to have sunny and hot temperatures with a high near 99 degrees, according to a NWS forecast.

In the Sacramento region, Marysville has the second highest probability of 100-degree temperatures at 50%.

Marysville is expected to reach 95 degrees on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Why do the colors of the northern lights change?

How hot will it get in Sacramento?

Temperatures in Sacramento are not expected to reach 100 degrees this week. The highest temperature forecast for Sacramento is expected to be 92 degrees on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

It’s slated to be Sacramento’s second day in a row with 90-degree temperatures with Tuesday’s forecast expect to have a high near 90. Temperatures are forecast to go down to the 80s after back-to-back 90-degree days.

Temperature highs are expected slightly decrease to 87 degrees Thursday, followed by 85 on Friday and Saturday, 83 on Sunday and 79 on Monday.

This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet

Fire weather conditions to occur

Locally elevated fire weather conditions are expected to occur Wednesday along the Interstate 5 corridor and the northern portion of the Sacramento Valley, the NWS said.

Winds are expected to come from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 mph. The winds are expected to come with the minimum daytime humidity at 15 to 25%.

The NWS said the weather risk is minor, but officials warn the public fires could start easily in those conditions.

To prevent fires from happening, officials are urging the public to keep vehicles off of dry grass and properly dispose of cigarettes and matches.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.