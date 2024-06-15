Temperatures expected to soar in the South over sizzling Father's Day weekend

Temperatures are expected to soar this Father’s Day weekend in an area spanning from the Southwest to the Gulf Coast and the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The Southwest is forecast to receive triple-digit temperatures, while parts of the Southeast and southern Plains may experience temperatures in the upper 90s.

Hot and dry conditions will prevail during Father's Day Weekend with high temperatures across the lower deserts near or above 110 degrees. As a weather system approaches the western U.S. over the weekend, breezes are expected to become more widespread by Sunday. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/9xWUZgQyx8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 15, 2024

“Above average temperatures are also forecast across the central Great Basin and northern Plains ahead of a cold front, with well below average temperatures encompassing the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said in an update Saturday.

Six counties in Arizona are under excessive heat warnings over the weekend, including Maricopa, Pinal and Graham counties.

Temperatures are also expected to sizzle next week from the Midwest to the Northeast, where “several dozen” record afternoon highs are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix will experience record temperatures over 100 degrees as a pattern of high pressure builds over the region. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

“By Sunday, an upper level ridge is anticipated to begin building across the Eastern U.S., with anomalous heat starting in much of the Midwest, Central Plains, and Tennessee Valley,” the weather service said. “Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s, with maximum heat indices near 105 degrees. When combined with warm overnight lows, major heat risk could affect anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol in preparation for the sizzling temperatures from Tuesday to Sunday.

The weather service warned that heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths, and encouraged people to stay in shady or air conditioned areas, wear light-colored clothing and stay hydrated.

“Take it seriously,” the weather service said on X.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com