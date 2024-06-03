Temperatures expected to sizzle in the West and south Texas this week

Temperatures are expected to climb across parts of southern Texas as well as California and the desert Southwest this week, where around 22 million people are under heat alerts in the first significant heat event for the season.

Across Texas, high heat combined with high humidity will lead to temperatures that feel as hot as 115 degrees. Abilene, San Antonio and Brownsville are cities that could set record highs and see dangerous humidity. Texas can also expect severe storms this week, including a couple of reports of six inch hailstones in the Panhandle.

In the West, the hottest days of the week will be Tuesday to Friday, with temperatures expected to soar past 100 degrees. This will lead to numerous record highs for cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Reno. On Thursday, Las Vegas heat has a 77% chance of hitting 110 degrees -- if it happens, it'll tie the earliest 110 degrees on record, which is June 6, 2010, according to the National Weather Service field office in Las Vegas.

Temperatures will soar to 10 - 15 degrees above normal during the second half of the week, yielding widespread Major to Extreme Heat Risk! As such, much of our forecast area is covered by either an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory. 🥵🌡️📈#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/tiv7witqYi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2024

"Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the central valley region of California while Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest," the National Weather Service said in an update. "Extreme HeatRisk is probable to continue for much of southern Texas through Wednesday. This level of heat risk means that there will likely be little to no overnight relief for those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration."

Over the weekend, a grass fire coined Corral Fire was sparked by high winds in San Joaquin County, California near the city of Tracy. It has burned just over 14,000 acres and is 50% contained.

The good news is that there are currently no fire alerts out for California, as the winds have since died down.

With the heat expected to rise this week, however, that will keep wildfire concerns high, especially for inland areas away from the coast.

In just the past week, destructive hail of four to six inches in diameter has slammed portions of the Texas Panhandle, and the Denver metro area endured its worst hailstorm since 2017. The Denver hailstorm last Thursday night may end up becoming the next billion-dollar disaster this year.

On Sunday, there were numerous five inch hailstones reported across Texas, including a couple of reports of six inch hailstones in the Panhandle. While this isn't a state record (6.40 inches that fell in 2021) this is another day in 2024 with large hail reported across the country. There have been 3,479 severe hail reports so far this year which the 4th most to date, and most since 2017.

While this is exactly the time of year we would expect to see large hail in these regions, the changing climate could be playing a role in the frequency, intensity and size of hail experienced during these spring and summer hailstorms.

