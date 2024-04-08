Temperatures expected to hit the 80s in Southern California this week

After a rainy start to spring, sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected to hit Southern California this week.

A ridge of high pressure is making its way towards the coast of California, which will bring some much-needed sunshine to SoCal.

“As that occurs, the offshore flow begins to kick in,” said KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg. “That’s going to bring us a warm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, as well as Thursday.”

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-70s with clear skies on Monday, allowing Southern California residents to have ideal conditions to witness the solar eclipse.

“We’re going to see plenty of sunshine,” Goldberg said. “And if you’re taking a look to the skies [Monday] afternoon, we’ll see a nice day, clear skies for that solar eclipse.”

Things are looking even better for the region Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to hit the low-80s.

But, we could see another cloudy and wet Saturday. It’s expected to remain dry into Friday evening before more rain could hit the Southland.

“By Saturday morning, we’ve got shower chances returning to Southern California,” Goldberg said. “Also, temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday, but we will see dryer conditions returning.”

