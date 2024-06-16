Temperatures climbing on Father’s Day before Excessive Heat Watch on Monday

Temperatures start climbing today and really soar as we head through the week.

There will be plenty of sunshine for Father’s Day with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will not be much of a factor Sunday.

A dangerous, prolonged heat wave is expected this week. Highs will race into the 90s Monday through at least Friday and possibly extending into the weekend.

The National Weather Center has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for our area starting Monday through Friday. High temperatures will easily push into the low to mid-90s through the week. Heat index values may reach 100 degrees or hotter.

Heat-related illnesses can increase significantly in the extreme heat. Make sure to be prepared and find ways to keep you and your family cool. Make sure to stay out of the sun, stay in air-conditioning, keep hydrated, and keep pets out of the heat.

