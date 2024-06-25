Temperatures causing Arkansans to find ways to beat the heat, organizations open cooling centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As things are heating up, people are trying to cool down.

Multiple cities around central Arkansas are providing resources, to help keep people safe during these dangerous temperatures.

Dee McCastle took her kids to the local splash pad.

“It’s almost too hot to come outside,” McCastle said.

It’s a something all Arkansans are thinking, it’s hot. These temperatures leading parents and kids to find ways to cool down, like the local splash pad.

Andreia Tippitt also took her kids to play in the water.

“It’s helpful for me and them,” Tippitt stated.

They both brought their kids to have fun in the sun, burn off some energy, and beat the heat.

“When they’re at home they don’t want to go outside, and play because it is too hot, but when they’re here we can play all day long,” Tippitt said.

Across central Arkansas, cooling centers have opened, for anyone to come get some air conditioning and escape the strength of the sun. The little rock compassion center was one of them.

Pastor Holloway says they’ve had about 20 people so far use the cooling center and expect more in the coming days.

“Because of these temperatures, the way it’s been for the last few days, we opened up early this year, because this gives people a nice place to sit in out of that heat,” Holloway said.

