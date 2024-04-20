Temperatures begin to climb once again heading forward

Western parts of the state saw some slightly cooler temperatures today, but remained overall seasonable. A few isolated thunderstorms have been moving through the middle Rio Grande Valley and over the west central mountains this afternoon. The Northern Mountains have also seen rain and some snow flurries over the mountain peaks. With areas near Raton and on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains seeing some heavier rain.

Drier surface air will arrive overnight with clouds gradually eroding from eastern New Mexico into Sunday as drier and warmer weather returns. This will spark a warming trend that will bring well above average highs into early to mid next week. We may see the warmest weather so far this year before strong winds pick up as another storm approaches the state mid to late next week.

