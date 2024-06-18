What temperature do you set your thermostat at?

A heat wave has introduced near-record-breaking temperatures in Greater Cincinnati with the worst to come this weekend.

Air conditioners are working overtime as we flee to chilled spaces. But as anyone who's ever paid an energy bill knows, creating that icy cocoon has a cost.

How do you strike the balance between cooling and saving? When the scorching summer swoops in, what temperature do you set your thermostat?

Help us settle the debate by taking our poll. We'll reveal the full results later this week.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What temperature do you set your thermostat at in Greater Cincinnati?