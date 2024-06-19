Tempe Town Lake drowning victim identified

Authorities have identified the body of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake on Monday night, according to spokespeople for the Tempe Police Department.

The man was identified by authorities as 47-year-old Michael Reyes.

Witnesses called emergency services on Monday evening after they saw Reyes swimming about two-thirds of the way across the lake before disappearing beneath the surface. Reyes had been swimming from the north shore of the lake to its southern bank.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department was joined by the Mesa and Phoenix fire departments to locate Reyes' body. The team conducted multiple dive operations on Monday evening but were unsuccessful.

Crews were able to recover the body about 7 a.m. Tuesday after it had floated to the lake's surface.

It's still unclear why Reyes entered Town Lake.

