Tempe police seek public's help in homicide investigation of Joseph Lemons

Investigators asked for the public's help in uncovering details behind the murder of Joseph Lemons, a man who was found dead in Tempe on March 12.

At around 1 p.m., Tempe officers found Lemons' body near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. Investigators said they believed his body had been there as early as the night before.

Lemons was seen alive nearby at Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive, and police urged anyone with information to call Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311.

Photos of Joseph Lemons, homicide victim found in northwest Tempe on March 12, provided by the Tempe Police Department.

Police were especially interested in speaking with anyone who might have encountered Lemons between March 10 and March 12.

"We understand the information provided is limited; however, that’s all we can release at this time to ensure the integrity of the investigation is not compromised," police said in a news release.

Lemons was in his late 30s, according to police.

Police released two photos of Lemons, one of his with spiked hair and wearing a black t-shirt, and another wearing a red flannel and a "North Carolina 23" shirt. It was unknown why police included these images in the news release.

