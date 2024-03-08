So you got busy. Wanted to take a little more time to think about your choices. And suddenly March 5, the last recommended day to mail back a completed ballot in the Tempe city election, had passed you by.

Where can you drop off your Tempe ballot on or before Election Day, Tuesday, March 12?

A ballot drop box is located inside the lobby of Tempe City Hall, 31 E. Fifth St., Tempe.

The drop box is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, and Monday, March 11.

On Election Day, March 12, you can drop off your ballot anytime from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can also use the 24-hour ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, 510 S. 3rd Ave., Phoenix.

If you misplaced your ballot, a ballot replacement center is at the Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., Tempe. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, March 12.

Visit BeBallotReady.Vote for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe election 2024: Where can I drop off my March 12 ballot?