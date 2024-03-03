Telling students what to think is a dereliction of duty

I’m writing in response to Ty Alper’s opinion article on University of California Regent, Jay Sures’ endeavors to “restrict” speech on campuses by limiting political policy statements from faculty members. As someone who teaches at the university, I wholeheartedly support Sures’ efforts. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but that right ends where the rights of others begin.

Students have the right to an education free from bias. This push of faculty to tell their students what to think rather than how to think is a dereliction of duty. Using the university forum to express personal opinion or political policy rather than facts is inappropriate and a huge misguided effort towards “education” that adversely affects the quality of our educational system by transforming it into a brainwashing institution. I’ve watched for years as intimidated students feel compelled to conform their studies to the ideologies of their professors for fear of adverse effects on their grades rather than being permitted to form and express their own opinions. While a healthy debate can provide educational benefits, a one-sided posting of faculty politics completely lacks opportunity for discussion. This is, in my opinion, just as dangerous as “those with governmental power reactively moving to suppress views they dislike.”

Sue Hertzog, La Quinta

Ken Calvert’s problematic stance on women’s rights

Attention Voters! I urge you to vote for Will Rollins for our CA-41 Congressional District in the March 5 primary and again in November. He is running against Ken Calvert who represents a very clear danger to reproductive rights. Ken Calvert has a 100% National Right To Life Rating – which means he will most likely be a sure vote in support of Republican plans for a national abortion ban, attacks on birth control rights and constraints on women’s health care procedures. People in California need to realize that even though our state laws currently support reproductive rights – federal law overrules state law. This means that a national ban would eliminate our rights. Women and men who care about women’s rights need to vote for Will Rollins. He will support our reproductive rights.

Denise Anderson, Palm Springs

Rep. Ken Calvert backs law enforcement? Really?

How can the Riverside County Sheriffs Association endorse Rep. Ken Calvert? Calvert wants charges dropped for Jan. 6 insurrectionists. He voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He's against any investigation into Jan. 6. He seemingly does not have the back of any law enforcement. If he thinks the Jan. 6 insurrectionists are innocent, there is no more "soft on crime" candidate than Calvert. This is a quote from Ken Calvert: "I will always stand up for those who put themselves in danger to keep us safe." What about the 140 police officers who were assaulted Jan. 6 at our Capitol?

Anne Holford, La Quinta

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Telling students what to think is a dereliction of duty