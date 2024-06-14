'Tell the truth now': Girl addresses rapist, former deputy fire chief at sentencing

A girl raped by a former Belvedere deputy fire chief asked him in a courtroom Friday to admit what he had done.

Her request was made shortly before Dwayne L. Pearson Jr. was sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping the girl he met through his job in 2022. She was 15 at the time of the incidents.

"Tell the truth now," she told the 41-year-old man who did not look at her, "... so I can find peace in my heart."

When it was Pearson's turn to speak, the former firefighter stood up and told Superior Court Judge Calvin L. Scott Jr. "I am sorry to be here today." He added he would spend his time trying to improve himself.

Pearson did not mention the rape.

Original story: Former Belvedere deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl

What investigators said happened

The girl and Pearson met in July 2022 during a joint training operation with another fire department, according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

The two met a second time that month at a fire station. That's when the court documents said Pearson's conversation with her turned sexual. Some of these conversations occurred on social media, including Snapchat.

Their encounter turned physical the following month when the girl would meet Pearson, who would arrive in his Belvedere Fire Company pickup truck, court records said. They would then drive somewhere else, where they would have sex.

The girl's mother was told in September 2022 of a possible relationship between her daughter and Pearson. She confronted her daughter, who admitted to the sexual relationship, according to court records.

He was charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and unlawful sexual contact with a person under 18 years.

More: Jury finds former Belvedere deputy fire chief guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

A jury found him guilty in Janurary of six crimes, including second and fourth-degree rape.

In court Friday, the mother said her family had always looked at fire companies as places where people could be safe, but in this instance it "was really a breeding ground for Dwayne Pearson."

