‘We tell the story;’ Shawnee Tribal member celebrates state park dedicated to Indigenous people

Ohio’s first state park dedicated to telling the story of Native Americans celebrated its grand opening this morning.

Glenna Wallace is the Chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, who came to honor the three federally recognized Shawnee Tribes.

"This is an example of what is just spreading across all of Ohio is recognition that Native Americans were here," Wallace said.








