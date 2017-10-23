Can you tell which comic is playing Jeremy Corbyn here?

From Digital Spy

There's one legendary comedian who absolutely goes all on in perfecting impressions of the world's major political figures. And they've done it again!

Below is not an actual photo of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, it's actually one of the country's funniest people completely made over in prosthetics to capture the Corbyn aesthetic. Can you guess who?

Believe it or not, this is actually none other than Tracey Ullman - who is sending up Jezza for her latest series of Tracey Breaks the News on BBC One later in the week.

Having already aced impersonations Angela Merkel, Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May, Tracey takes on Corbyn (see what we did there!) along with French First Lady Brigitte Macron to skewer the global political landscape.

"I am thrilled to be allowed to Break the News again with my fantastic team of writers and performers," she announced today (October 24). "It's wonderful that there is so much comedy to be found in the world's current terrifying doom spiral.

"I can't wait to play new characters including the glamorous FLOF (First Lady of France) Brigitte Macron and a certain Labour leader, who we imagine has a marvellous sense of humour and will no doubt be delighted to see himself depicted by a middle aged woman (please don't shave your beard off Jeremy, we've just had one made). Onward!"

We suddenly have a strange desire to see Jeremy Corbyn singing "BAY-BEEEEE!" in 'They Don't Know'...

The three-part Tracey Breaks The News returns this Friday (October 27) on BBC One at 9.30pm.

