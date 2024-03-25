How to tell if ASU professors are really penalizing students for their politics

Judging by movement at the Legislature, you’d think there’s a significant problem at Arizona’s three universities with students being punished with poor grades solely because of their political views or affiliation.

Last month, the Arizona Senate passed a bill that would create “Grade Challenge Departments” at Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

These departments would consider challenges from students regarding “grades received in any class or on any assignment if a student alleges a grade was awarded because of a political bias.”

The bill has advanced in the House for a full vote.

ASU has a grading appeals process

Arizona State University already has a robust grievance process for students who believe they've been stiffed with an unfair grade.

This isn’t the first time politicians have eyed grading on campuses. In Iowa, a similar “grading appeal” bill was proposed in 2020 but failed to become law.

For better or worse, grades matter, because employers and postgraduate programs use them as a proxy for talent.

Fairness matters, too: it is wrong when professors unfairly penalize students. Whether a student holds liberal or conservative views shouldn’t factor into their grades.

Supporters of the bill cite reports from students who fear ideological professors graded them unfairly.

Critics note that Arizona’s universities already have robust grievance processes for students who believe they’ve been stiffed with an unfair grade.

Students can unilaterally initiate processes whereby their graders get graded, where investigators check if the grading itself flunks out. So far, although anecdotes about biases have emerged, we lack evidence showing that existing processes are failing to rectify problems.

How would we root out grading bias?

As researchers who study biases in judgment (including political biases), we believe it is a serious mistake to put “political bias” at the center of grade appeals — either in new departments or within existing systems.

When the goal is to ensure student work is graded fairly, political bias should not be our focus.

A bias is a pattern or systematic tendency in judgment. But patterns can’t be observed by looking at a single event.

If you want to know whether a coin is fair or biased, you must flip it multiple times. Similarly, a grader’s potential bias would reveal itself over a series of trials.

So what does it take to discover political bias in grading?

Finding this bias is a rabbit hole

First, we need to know a grade is in error, that it deviates from some impartial benchmark or rubric. Second, we need to know that the error’s cause is the grader’s politics.

Notice what follows from these points. Even when we know a grader’s ideology, and we also know a student’s work was graded incorrectly, that doesn’t prove the grader was biased.

ASU's diversity statements: Are finally on their way out

We would typically need to observe a grader’s behavior across a number of other students’ assignments, revealing that irrelevant factors were systematically skewing grades — conservatives receiving lower grades than liberals, or vice versa.

But there are many potential explanations for any particular grading blunder — exhaustion, confusion or some other mix of factors.

Why go down this rabbit hole? We argue it’s a waste of energy and resources.

Why subject universities to this burden?

Political bias is a third wheel: When grading errors are discovered, they should be corrected, end of story.

Graders must be accountable for their mistakes, but launching investigations into graders’ politics risks violating employees’ rights to privacy and free expression. It is simply not necessary if we know there’s an error.

And if a real error isn’t established to start with, then there is no good reason to subject graders to a political litmus test.

Grade Challenge Departments would require substantial resources to weed out cases of political persecution from run-of-the-mill mistakes made by overworked professors and graduate students.

That is the type of administrative burden on campus we should seek to cut, not increase.

Supporters of the bill have not demonstrated its need — especially given how it risks inflaming the already heated political climate on our campuses.

Nathan Ballantyne is an associate professor at ASU's School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies. Jared Celniker is research director at the school's Philosophy, Cognition and Culture Lab. On X, formerly Twitter: @nathanballan and @jaredcelniker.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU grading bias bill is a giant waste of time. Here's why