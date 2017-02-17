James Webb will be big, and it will have the major advantage of operating beyond the Earth's atmosphere, but astronomers are coming up with some incredible ways to make our telescopes on the ground ever more sensitive. The first way to get clear pictures of faint objects, of course, is to increase the size of the telescope, and the aperture of the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) will be a gargantuan 24.5 meters in diameter, accounting for a collecting area 80 times that of Hubble and about 15 times that of James Webb. Each of the GMT's seven mirrors will weigh a colossal 15 tons.

Currently under construction in the high Atacama Desert of Chile, the Giant Magellan Telescope is expected to be completed by 2025, though operations could begin sooner with only four of the seven mirrors. Like Hubble, it will take observations in visible light. In space, the GMT would have about 10 times the resolving power of Hubble, but on the ground, the pictures won't be quite so clear. The constantly moving air of the atmosphere warps the light of stars and other objects passing through. This is why stars appear to "twinkle" to the naked eye, but it can be a major complication when trying to get a clear picture through a telescope.

Fortunately, the GMT has some amazing new technology, called adaptive optics, to correct the blurred light that travels through Earth's atmosphere. Secondary mirrors in the telescope will be flexible, and computer-controlled actuators will warp those flexible mirrors hundreds of times per second to correct for the blurred light. The telescope will use six laser beams to produce artificial stars in the sky to calibrate the adaptive optics, just like the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT). With the help of adaptive optics, GMT will be able to get close to the same resolution as if it were in space, and it should even be able to image planets orbiting other stars—the first pictures of exoplanets.