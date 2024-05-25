Tehama County Sheriff looking for 7-year-old and his father, who has white ’99 Silverado

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a 7-year-old boy who was last seen with his dad, Jonathan Bradley Sr., around 2 a.m. Saturday in Red Bluff.

Bradley drives a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck with the California license plate 92090X9.

His son, Jonathan Bradley Jr., has blond hair and brown eyes. He stands 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was wearing blue boxer shorts when he was last seen. Authorities described Bradley Jr. as an at-risk missing person.

Bradley Sr., 39, weighs 210 pounds and stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He is bald and has blue eyes. He had on a blue T-shirt with a white Nike swoosh, black pants and white shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who sees, or has information about, the father, son or vehicle, to call 911.