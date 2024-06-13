Tehama County Republicans' annual dinner well attended

Held at the Heart S Ranch on Bowman Road in Cottonwood, the Tehama County Republican Central Committee and Republican Women’s annual Red, White and Blue Dinner was home to more than 200 guests on June 8.

The ranch provided a bucolic atmosphere to the gathering, which was m-ceed by J.R. Gonzales, a member of the Red Bluff City Council.

Guests visited, bid on silent auction items and purchased “republican” and “Trump” themed shirts, hats and other memorabilia as they waited for dinner to be served.

Pat Hurton, also a member of the Red Bluff City Council, started the evening with an invocation, followed by the introduction of dignitaries, such as Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Supervisor Matt Hansen, and Supervisor-elect Rob Burroughs, among others.

A moment was shared in honor of Burt Bundy, who passed away recently. He was very active in the Tehama County Republican Party, served on the county board of supervisors, active in county agriculture and community clubs and organizations. His wife, Joyce Bundy, who was in attendance at the dinner, was also thanked for all the service she provides within the county, and condolences shared.

Tehama County Republican Central Committee Chairman Michael Holtsclaw announced Donna Blanchette was selected as the organization’s Republican of the Year. Blanchette was unable to attend the dinner due to health constraints, Holtsclaw explained.

Assemblyman James Gallagher served as the event’s keynote speaker, stating the upcoming presidential election is the most important for decades.

“America is strong here in Tehama County,” he said. “California is a great state and too good to be left to the democrats who are ruining it.”

As the Republican Party, he said members have to do everything they can to swing the state back to the success it once was.

“I think about those good folks who came before and helped to make this state great. In their honor we need to go on the offense and take it back; no more being on the defense,” he added.

Gallagher claims under the leadership of Gov. Newsom, the state has seen the greatest crime wave since the 1990’s.

“However, there is a lot of good news. The momentum is on our side and I anticipate several seats on the state’s legislature to swing from democrat to republican,” he said. “I look forward to beating the current supermajority.”

Throughout the dinner several items were sold through a live auction, including an apple pie made by Linda Alston for $300. A number of guns were won, as was a patriotic handmade quilt, barbecue and more.