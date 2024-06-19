Tehachapi woman arrested on gang-related

A Tehachapi woman was arrested on suspicion of firearm and child endangerment charges with gang enhancements after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 20,000 block of Dawn Avenue in Tehachapi on Friday.

Angela Vasquez, 37, was arrested Friday; however, according to booking records, she is no longer in KCSO custody.

In relation to the case, KCSO has an arrest warrant out for Ulisses Navarette, 37, of Tehachapi. He is wanted for firearms and gang-related charges, according to KCSO.

Navarette is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Navarette should be considered armed, according to KCSO.

On Friday, KCSO responded to a call that multiple members of a motorcycle gang were harassing customers at a local business. KCSO then searched the home on Dawn Avenue and found gang paraphernalia, a firearm concealed inside a vest with a gang logo, a firearm concealed in a motorcycle, a fully automatic machine gun, and a 40 millimeter launcher.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

Anyone with information about Navarette's whereabouts is asked to call Senior Deputy Menser of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.