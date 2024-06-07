‘Teeth of the storm’: World War II veterans recall service in ceremony at Eisenhower museum

World War II veteran Carl Otto speaks about his experience in the war during a panel discussion June 6, 2024, at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home in Abilene. The panel was part of a series of events commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of France. (Grace Hills/Kansas Reflector)

ABILENE — Three World War II veterans helped commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday by taking part in a panel discussion at the Dwight D. Eisenhower library and museum in Abilene.

The discussion among veterans Paul Ybarra, Carl Otto and George Norton capped a week of events at the library and boyhood home of Eisenhower, the supreme Allied commander who planned the June 6, 1944, invasion of France.

All three men, who are all 98 years old, were asked the same question at the end: What do you want the people to remember about the war? All three said something similar.

“The things I remember about the war, you don’t want to talk about,” Otto said. “I learned about blood on the snow, about dead bodies. Believe me, that left an impression.”

Otto joined the war at age 18. He said he was eager and joined the infantry in the army as soon as he could.

“I went right into the teeth of the storm,” Otto said.

Shortly after he joined the infantry, he said, a general pulled him and the other young soldiers aside.

“(The general) said: ‘You glory-hungry little bastards — war is hell,’ ” Otto said.

Norton said he learned “we shouldn’t be in wars.”

“We learned we should be talking,” Norton said. “Stay out of war as long as you can.”

World War II reenactors on June 6, 2024, on the lawn of the Eisenhower library. (Grace Hills/Kansas Reflector)

They came to the panel, in part, because of their admiration for Eisenhower, who would go on to serve two terms as president in the 1950s.

“We have a program called Ike’s Soldiers,” said Lisa Kijowski, Eisenhower Foundation events planner. “It’s an online honor roll for any World War II veteran. And that’s how we met or knew about them.”

June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day, was the start of Operation Overlord — the largest amphibious military invasion. More than 150,000 American, British and Canadian troops invaded Normandy, France, to liberate the country from German occupation and eventually force the surrender of Nazi Germany.

In addition to the panel discussion, the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home on Thursday also hosted a remembrance ceremony where Gov. Laura Kelly spoke.

“General Eisenhower’s leadership and expertise were invaluable in carrying out this successful operation, which laid the foundation for the peace he championed throughout his lifetime,” Kelly said. “May we never forget the sacrifices and stories of those who served.”

Other events at the library this week included a symphony at sunset concert on June 1, and participation in the World War II Emerging Scholarships Symposium June 4 and 5 — a virtual event exploring global and domestic peace-seeking efforts during the war.

