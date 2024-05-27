Teens want to end gun violence, critical stretch for Reds: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

A group of kids at Western Hills University High School put on a basketball fundraiser to address youth gun violence.

Good morning, Cincinnati.

I was struck by a note on a bulletin board in the Western Hills University High School gymnasium last month.

“I’m tired of seeing my babies’ names on the news!” it read.

This person was referring to the 15 kids in the West High community who died in shootings in the last six years.

These are kids who walked the halls, played basketball in the gym, raised their hands in class.

Yes, adults work tirelessly to address youth violence in the region. But kids want change, too. And a group of West High students even took matters into their own hands to address the gun violence epidemic.

Read how they did so here.

I left that gymnasium inspired by these kids. I hope, after reading, you will be too.

What else you need to know Tuesday, May 28

🌥️ Weather: High of 75. Breezy with sunshine and patchy clouds.

⚾ Why Cincinnati Reds' last best chance to rise from ashes could come in next 31 games.

🧐 Just Askin': What are the origins of University of Cincinnati's Bearcat mascot?

📈 6 large cities in Ohio experienced population growth last year. Here they are.

🎉 Things to do in Cincinnati this week: May 27-June 2.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

As a part of stadium renovations, Hamilton County is selling 200 TVs at discount prices from Paycor to the public.

• You can buy Cincinnati Bengals history: Used TVs will sell from Paycor Stadium

Robo umps in baseball. What's next? "you gonna put stuff in basketball players' uniforms that tell if they got touched," Reds pitcher Lucas Sims said.

• Oh, the humanity! Why MLB needs to scrap plans for automated ump system | Press Box Wag

NKU players react to the news that they are playing No. 1 Tennessee in the first round as Northern Kentucky University's baseball team had a watch party for the NCAA Tournament selection show May 27, 2024 at Mac's Pizza Pub, Cold Spring, Ky.

• 'We believe in what we have': NKU baseball ready for top-seed Tennessee in NCAA tourney

The Milford Fire Department honor guard takes part in a Memorial Day ceremony at Greenlawn Cemetery Monday, May 27, 2024.

• Milford Memorial Day parade honors those who died for our country

Have you seen this Pomeranian puppy? Cincinnati Police want your help.

• Puppy taken from Washington Park

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teens want to end gun violence, big stretch for Reds | Daily Briefing