Teens sentenced in connection with 2022 killing on Indy's west side

Two suspects, who were both juveniles at the time of their arrests, have reached plea agreements in connection with a 2022 killing on Indianapolis’ west side.

Comfort Glass and Anthony Spearmon, who were 16 and 17 at the time, were arrested in connection with the April 22, 2022, shooting death of 19-year-old Jahmal Ahmed Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of St. Clair Place as the result of a firearm trade or purchase, facilitated through social media, that went awry, according to court documents.

Glass and Spearmon were both charged as adults in Houston’s death. They were tracked down by detectives using social media conversations and surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Glass was charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Court records show that at a hearing Thursday, the murder charge was dismissed, and Glass pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Glass was sentenced to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Anthony Spearmon was charged with two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. On Feb. 9, the two murder charges were dismissed and Spearmon pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of an agreement with prosecutors, court records show.

Spearmon was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

