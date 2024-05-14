Teens robbed at gunpoint on basketball court in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for three juveniles who robbed two teenagers at gunpoint Monday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood.

According to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, the robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Loughborough Avenue.

The mother of one of the victims contacted police after learning her son had been robbed.

Both victims were playing basketball when three other boys approached them. One of the boys took out a gun and demanded the victims’ cellphones. The victims complied and the trio left.

No one was injured in the robbery.

