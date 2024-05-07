Teens graduate while awaiting trial, Joe Burrow update: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

While inmates at Hamilton County Youth Detention Center have earned their diplomas in the past, these graduation ceremonies are new.

In April, two seniors earned their diplomas. Instead of sharing the experience with their classmates in a crowded auditorium, the ceremony took place at the Hamilton County Youth Center, a juvenile detention facility. Instead of preparing for college or the workforce, both are facing possible prison sentences on felony-level offenses.

The director of the center, Brian Bell, explains why the ceremony is an important source of hope, not just to the graduates, but also to staff and the other youth in detention. My story today looks at a part of the juvenile justice system rarely seen by the public.

