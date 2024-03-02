Teens face new restrictions at Torrance mall starting today
KTLA 5's Kareen Wynter has the latest from Del Amo Fashion Center where anyone under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult to attend the mall after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
KTLA 5's Kareen Wynter has the latest from Del Amo Fashion Center where anyone under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult to attend the mall after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
It was a true meltdown that average golfers everywhere had no issue relating to.
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
The USC QB, who's the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, is opening the circle of trust on another key evaluation to a select few. Here's what it means for him, and perhaps the NFL Draft cycle.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner insinuated that Mecole Hardman tipped the Eagles off.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate — and even how well you slept.
2025 Honda Pilot pricing information plus details about the new, range-topping Pilot Black Edition.
'The grandkids love crushing cans!' wrote one of this No. 1 bestseller's 14,000+ fans. 'Strong and long-lasting.'
Chips? Never heard of them.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
How difficult will it be for someone to catch LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list? Consider these fun facts.
Rublev will lose out on prize money and ranking points earned by reaching the semifinals.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Keurig and Dyson.