Teens caught on video vandalizing Willingboro business; what happened?

WILLINGBORO - A video currently circulating on social media appears to show several juveniles trying to enter and then vandalize a smoke shop store front in Rancocas Plaza.

More: Online love affair led woman to crime, one of many wrecked lives found in federal probe

The video and pictures, posted by VVS Smoke Shop, shows the teens attempt to enter the shop, but meeting with resistance from someone inside.

A few of the teens appear to begin vandalizing the store front, kicking the door and then breaking the glass.

In the post, VVS Smoke Shop claims that the "Juveniles were armed with BB Guns" as well.

The shop says the teens were being kept out of the store because they were under age.

Willingboro Township Police Department is actively investigating and trying to identify the teens.

“Additionally, we urge parents and guardians to discuss the consequences of engaging in criminal behavior with their children. Young members of our community must understand the impact of their actions and the importance of making responsible choices,” the department said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Nick Butler is an impact reporter for the Courier Post, the Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times covering community news in South Jersey. Have any tips or stories? Reach out to NButler@Gannett.com. Subscribe to stay in the loop.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Willingboro police trying to ID teen vandals