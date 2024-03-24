Teens bring three children into stolen bait car, Albuquerque Police Department reports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is reporting two teens and three other minors were involved in a case of a stolen bait car.

APD said around 5 p.m. on Saturday, they were alerted to a stolen bait car in the 3800 block of Montgomery Boulevard NE. A 14-year-old boy reportedly entered the vehicle and “manipulated the ignition” alongside a 12-year-old. The 12-year-old and a 10-year-old helped the driver figure out how to reverse the vehicle and use the brakes.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly picked up his girlfriend, who was 15, and a 5-year-old boy.

The bait car was disabled near Montgomery Blvd. and Morningside Drive NE after the driver took it to a “safe place.”

Detectives watched the minors walk to a nearby apartment complex and contacted the mother of the boy. The parents of the other children were called as well.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested on felony charges. The Children, Families, and Youth Department was contacted about the incident. The younger children were released to their parents.

