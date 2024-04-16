Teens arrested for multiple alleged carjackings

Apr. 15—Two 16-year-olds were arrested on Saturday afternoon under suspicion of multiple carjackings and hit-and-runs, the Marysville Police Department announced.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, Marysville Police received multiple calls regarding a reported carjacking that had just occurred. The suspects — who were allegedly armed with a knife and baseball bat — were reportedly involved in multiple traffic collisions as they fled out of the parking lot of the Watermark Plaza on 9th Street in Marysville in a stolen truck.

The suspect with a knife allegedly threatened the owner of the truck and took the keys by force or fear, officials said. Both suspects reportedly fled westbound on 9th Street before losing control of the stolen vehicle and striking a Carl's Jr. sign and a tree head on. The teens then fled on foot northbound on D Street, where they approached a parked car.

According to Marysville Police, the suspect with a knife threatened and ordered the owner to exit the vehicle, while the suspect with a bat waved his weapon at the driver in an aggressive manner. The knife-armed suspect entered the driver's seat while the other entered the back of the car, officials said. The owner fled and waved down a responding officer.

While the owner of the second vehicle was speaking with police, both suspects exited the car as they were unable to start it, officials said. The two teens advanced toward the officer and vehicle owner, allegedly still armed with the knife and bat.

Both suspects reportedly refused to follow the officer's verbal commands and then began walking toward Washington Square Park, officials said. Additional officers arrived on scene and made several attempts to get the suspects to stop. The juveniles were nonresponsive and allegedly still armed with their weapons, officials said.

According to Marysville Police, officers were forced to use less lethal force to subdue the suspect with a knife. The suspect with a bat reportedly fled the scene on foot, but was located in the 1200 block of High Street.

Both teens were taken into custody and transferred to Bi-County Juvenile Hall on charges of carjacking, making terrorist threats, hit-and-run, and advancing on officers with a weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and the names of the teens have not been disclosed due to their ages, officials said.