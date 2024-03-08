Teens arrested after fleeing Pierce County deputies in stolen Kia

Three 15-year-olds were arrested Tuesday after fleeing Pierce County deputies in a stolen Kia in Spanaway.

Deputies were sent to the 5100 block of 219th Street Court East around 6:45 a.m. when a caller reported three people slumped over in a vehicle.

As deputies were trying to box in the vehicle, the teens inside woke up and sped away. Deputies did not pursue.

The teens went less than half a mile before ditching the car and hiding in a yard where one of them lived. One of the teens was arrested in the yard. The other two ran but were quickly arrested.

The driver was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing, and failure to obey an officer. He is now on court ordered curfew. The two passengers were charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission and obstructing.