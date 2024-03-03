Teens arrested after breaking into vehicles in Gwinnett County neighborhood

Two teens were arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Gwinnett County.

On Wednesday, at 3:30 a.m., Gwinnett police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Drayton Manor Run in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

A resident told police two men were trying to break into vehicles and running between houses in the neighborhood.

When officers responded, they reportedly noticed a red car speeding while leaving the incident location.

Officers began a traffic stop on the car, which led to an investigation.

GCPD identified the suspects as Brice Harris,18, of Lithonia, and Ja’darrius Head,18, of Stone Mountain. While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found several pieces of stolen property, including a gun reported stolen from a vehicle in a prior incident the week before.

The duo was arrested and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail. Head was charged with loitering and prowling, entering an auto with intent to commit a theft or felony, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Harris was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, entering auto with intent to commit a theft or felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

GCPD shares a few ways you can protect your vehicle and valuables:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, such as firearms, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Install a dashcam and antitheft system if possible.

