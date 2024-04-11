Teens accused of breaking into home
Two young people were taken into custody on charges related to a home break-in. A third is still wanted. However the crime has neighbors asking, "where are the parents?"
Two young people were taken into custody on charges related to a home break-in. A third is still wanted. However the crime has neighbors asking, "where are the parents?"
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee — score big markdowns on top brands, from Apple to Vitamix.
Here are some of the key moments in the life of the NFL star turned actor acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in the so-called trial of the century.
Score $170 off a KitchenAid stand mixer and $100 off a Dyson stick vac.
What does Carolina need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
Meta said on Thursday that it is testing new features on Instagram intended to help safeguard young people from unwanted nudity or sextortion scams. The tech giant said it will also nudge teens to protect themselves by serving a warning encouraging them to think twice about sharing intimate images. Meta hopes this will boost protection against scammers who may send nude images to trick people into sending their own images in return.
If you own a single-family home, driving an electric vehicle can be a transcendent experience. Many EV owners in big cities are forced to rely on public fast chargers. The lowly lamppost might be a better option: They’re everywhere, and they have all the wiring needed to make curbside charging seamless.
The creamy formula doesn't dry me out, plus it adds a little sparkle to my day.
This handheld grime-buster gets into nooks and crannies and polishes gunky grout with hardly any elbow grease.
The number of single adult women in the US is at its highest level ever — and for many of them, the risk of running out of money in retirement is a serious concern.
Looking for a new vacuum to get you through 2024? This cordless Bissell vac has multiple configurations and a "40% more powerful motor than [the] Shark Wandvac."
The Avata 2 improves just about everything from the very popular original while shaving some dollars off the cost.
Also on our cheat sheet: No. 1 bestselling Fiskars pruners for $10, a George Foreman grill for $14 and more.
Wall Street strategists believe stocks can keep moving higher even as rate cut hopes dampen as long as the outlook for earnings and the economy remain positive.
The Nuggets are now looking at a clear path for the top seed in the West for a second straight season.
Leaving 10 out of 20 competitive games will get you banned for the rest of the season.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.