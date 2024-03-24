Teenagers who pistol-whipped, shot at Ga. deputy during escape facing new charges

Two teenagers who officials say knocked a deputy unconscious and escaped custody are facing new charges.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said 14-year-old Brandon Davis and 15-year-old Corinthian Newton, both of Millen, are now both charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm after escaping custody Thursday.

According to the investigation, Davis and Newton were being taken by a Jenkins County deputy, identified as Milo Perry, to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Augusta when they pistol-whipped him and took his weapon.

During the escape, GBI officials said they shot at the deputy and a Burke County deputy.

Officials confirmed no deputies were hurt during the incident.

After a lengthy search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the teenagers were captured and taken to the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center.

GBI officials said Davis and Newton are being charged as adults.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575.

