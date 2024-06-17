Teenagers Are ‘Hacking’ E-Cigarettes, Making Them Even More Dangerous

Kids are figuring out not only how to refill devices and replace batteries, but also how to add THC.

E-cigarette use and vaping have become more popular in the past decade, particularly among adolescents and teens. A 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 10% of middle and high school students were currently using a tobacco product. In 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General declared the widespread use of e-cigarettes among young people was an epidemic.

Now, an even more troubling trend has emerged: teens are modifying e-cigarettes to make them potentially more dangerous.

“Hacking vapes and e-liquids (or changing them in ways unintended by the manufacturer) are commonly portrayed on social media,” says Grace Kong, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine, who led a research study about e-cigarette use amongst teens and adolescents.

“We wanted to know among youth and young adults who currently vape whether they were aware of these behaviors, what they thought about them, where they learned about them, and whether they actually engaged in them,” Dr. Kong adds.

The Appeal of E-Cigarettes to Young People

Young people are staying away from traditional cigarettes more than ever before, according to Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, PhD., an Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Hartmann-Boyce, who studies tobacco use and control, says the rates are at a historic low.

“That's really good news,” says Hartmann-Boyce. “That number had been steadily declining for some time and has now really steeply declined. So we are at a very small proportion of high schoolers and middle schools who report ever smoking, or certainly recently smoking, and that is, from a public health perspective, really good news.”

While younger populations have generally strayed away from regular cigarettes, they’ve stepped into the world of e-cigarettes and vaping, often lured by sleek designs, creative flavors, and ease of access.

“In our research with younger people, we hear directly from them that the colors, shapes, and flavors of these products capture their attention,” says Ryan D. Kennedy, PhD, associate professor from the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “None of this is a surprise to the tobacco industry; they design e-cigarettes that look like cutting edge digital devices and make thousands of possible flavors available in the marketplace, which evidence repeatedly links to increased youth appeal and uptake.”

How Young People Are 'Hacking' E-Cigarettes

This widespread phenomenon of e-cigarette use and vaping among people is what led Dr. Kong and her team at Yale University to investigate the trend further, digging deeper into just how e-cigarettes were being used, and why.

From November 2022 to February 2023, Dr. Kong and the researchers gave 1,000 adolescents and young adults ages 14 to 29 who reported using e-cigarettes in the past month an online survey to complete. The participants were asked about their awareness of various e-cigarette hacks, how they found out about the ways to hack, and whether they actually implemented any of these hacks and modified their e-cigarettes.

What the research team found was that many of the young people who responded said they were using their e-cigarettes in unintended ways, with 40% of respondents saying they had refilled devices that were not made to be refilled and 36% saying they recharged the battery of disposable pods, which should have been thrown out after one use.

“Other 'hacks' included mixing nicotine and cannabis liquids and adding THC to vape devices designed to vape only nicotine. These modifications may expose vapers to additional harm through increased risk of burns from e-cigarette explosion, lung injury due to contaminants added, and covert use of marijuana,” Dr. Kong explains.

When asked about how they found out about these "hacks," 64% said they learned from friends. Nearly 47% said social media.

The Danger of 'Hacking' E-Cigarettes

E-cigarette use and vaping in general can be more damaging to young people’s health, Hartmann-Boyce says.

“When you're smoking a cigarette, you're burning tobacco leaf, which is releasing a lot of incredibly harmful chemicals, and when you are vaping nicotine, what you're doing is you are vaping a liquid and you're not burning anything. And that's a really important difference when it comes to health risks,” Hartmann-Boyce explains.

Using e-cigarettes in ways not intended by the manufacturer or from non-reputable sources can put young people at risk for lung damage, Hartmann-Boyce adds.

“We know that e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is addictive,” says Dr. Kennedy. “In addition to addiction, the aerosols generated can contain potentially toxic constituents including metals, and dangerous chemicals including acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde.”

For Dr. Kong, those potential harms, amplified by hacking, is what makes this research so important, especially for parents. It’s important for parents to be aware of the different devices out there, the substances these devices contain, how they can be hacked, and the potential health risks, Dr. Kong says. That way, parents can communicate the risks to their children and encourage healthy conversation around them.

“They should also set clear expectations about not vaping, explain the consequences of breaking the rules, and consistently enforce these rules while discussing the reasons for them,” Dr. Long adds. “As with any aspect of parenting, it’s often a delicate balance between open communication and setting firm rules with follow through.”



