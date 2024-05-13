Teenager and young adult in Wisconsin hospitalized after ATV crash

DALLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager and a young adult were sent to the hospital with injuries after a major ATV crash in northern Wisconsin on Sunday evening.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a four-wheeler accident on the ATV trail just north of Dallas on 17th Street at around 6:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 16-year-old from Hillsdale lost control of his ATV on the trail, and it rolled over, causing both occupants to be ejected from the vehicle.

A 19-year-old passenger from Fairchild was flown to a hospital and is in critical condition, while the 16-year-old was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The current conditions of both individuals are not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No additional details were provided.

