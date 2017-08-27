Teenager Tells 'Racist' Canadian Woman To 'Get Off' Train

A video which shows a teenager standing up to a Canadian woman who was hurling insults at an elderly Filipino couple on the Vancouver SkyTrain has gone viral and triggered a probe of the incident.

The video posted on Facebook Aug. 22 — a day after the incident — by Ashley Klassen has already been viewed more than 500,000 times and shared over 3,000 times.

If Canadians are stereotyped as being polite, the woman in the video did not fit that definition.

Standing near the Filipino couple who were talking in their local dialect —“Tagalog," the woman suddenly became enraged and complained they were talking too loudly.

After the couple apologized, telling the woman they talked loudly, even at normal times, the woman told them to stop giving excuses and "Go back to the f------ Philippines." The horrified couple replied, “Don’t say that.”

The teenager, who was witnessing the incident till then, intervened, calling the woman a "racist" and demanding she get off the train.

“People care that you are here so get off,” he yelled.

The woman, however, was unrepentant and kept defending herself. She continued with her rant, saying she was not a racist and all she wanted was for the couple to talk in a lower voice.

Things continued to be tense between her and the teenager till she got down at the next stop.

However, as soon as she got down, the woman peered through the window of the seat where the couple was seated and repeated: “Go back to the Philippines.”

“You are out of your mind,” replied the Filipino woman.

The video was brought to the notice of the transport police of Vancouver. “Once the videos were reviewed by Transit Police, it was determined that the aggressor in this situation had used profane and racially slanted language toward the elderly couple and an investigation was launched,” said the police in a statement, Independent reported.

Vancouver SkyTrain More

Photo: Getty Images/ DON EMMERT

The suspect was identified by the police as a 75-year-old New Westminster woman. They also revealed she had demonstrated such behavior in the past too: “She is known to police for documented anger related issues in the past but there is nothing documented that would indicate there is a concern for public safety.”

"The two witnesses who posted the videos will be interviewed shortly. The suspect will then be interviewed with a discussion and warning about her behavior and conduct when using the transit system,” added the police.

Confrontations on trains can end badly if not resolved quickly. The latest instance, which was captured on video, was of Keenan Jones. The 44-year-old father from Dallas was beaten black and blue by a group of five teenagers on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train on July 30, after he asked them to stop smoking marijuana.

