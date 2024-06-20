Teenager taken to hospital after falling off car and other reports

Jun. 20—A 17-year-old was reportedly taken by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday evening after he reportedly fell off the back of a car and hit his head.

Gear collapses on plane; plane safely lands

Authorities received a report at 9:14 a.m. of a gear that collapsed on a plane that was landing at the Albert Lea airport. The plane safely landed, and all occupants made it out of the plane.

1 arrested for meth possession

Police arrested Shawn Casey Tope, 44, for driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Main Street and U.S. Highway 65.

Cooler reported stolen

A cooler with beverages was reported stolen at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Fountain St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Bryan Jon Holdgrafer, 59, on a local warrant at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday at 1722 Southview Lane.