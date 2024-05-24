Teenager shot at a Warner Robins intersection. Local police are investigating.

An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot Friday afternoon at an intersection in Warner Robins, police said.

Officers found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot around 1:10 p.m. after the shooting occurred at the intersection of Green Street and Donald Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

The 17-year-old and a 15-year-old told police “they were in their vehicle, stopped at the intersection … where their vehicle was shot multiple times,” police said in a news release.

Both juveniles ran from the area to call 911, police said. The victim of the gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, the release said.

There was “no suspect information available” Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

WRPD was investigating this incident Friday. Those with information related to this incident can call detectives at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.